NFR Commissions New Bridge in Lumding Division: Speed Restrictions Removed, Rail Safety and Efficiency Boosted

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned a new major Bridge No. 7 in the Chaparmukh-Senchoa section under Lumding Division, marking a significant upgrade in railway infrastructure.

The bridge, constructed with Prestressed Concrete Slab and Open Web Girder configuration, replaces an ageing metre gauge structure that had been retained during the 1994 gauge conversion. The old bridge had operational constraints and was subject to a permanent speed restriction of 40 kmph.

To address these limitations, the division undertook reconstruction along with a permanent track diversion, enabling safer and smoother train movement. The new bridge and diverted alignment were connected to the existing line through a coordinated cut-and-connection operation completed within a six-hour traffic block.

With the commissioning, the earlier speed restriction has been removed, leading to improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and seamless train operations in the section.

The development underscores NFR's continued focus on modernising infrastructure and strengthening operational reliability across its network, a press release said.

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