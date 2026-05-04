Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescues minors, assists distressed passengers across NFR network

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has carried out a series of rescue and assistance operations, reaffirming its focus on passenger safety and humanitarian service across its jurisdiction.

Between April 24 and April 30, 2026, RPF personnel rescued several vulnerable individuals, including runaway minors and distressed passengers, from multiple railway stations and trains. In a major operation at Dibrugarh railway station, 12 minor boys were rescued from a train and subsequently handed over to Childline authorities for care and protection.

Similar interventions were reported at stations such as Guwahati railway station, Lumding railway station, Kishanganj railway station, Kokrajhar railway station, Hasimara railway station, Mariani railway station and New Alipurduar railway station, where several runaway minors were traced and rescued. At Mariani, three minor girls were rescued, while at Guwahati, timely intervention ensured that minors were safely reunited with their families. In other cases, rescued children at stations including Kishanganj, Lumding, Dimapur railway station and Kokrajhar were handed over to Child Help Line and authorised agencies for rehabilitation.

Apart from rescuing minors, RPF personnel also extended assistance to passengers in distress. At New Jalpaiguri railway station, a passenger suffering from breathing difficulties was promptly shifted to a hospital for treatment. In separate incidents at Raiganj and Barsoi, injured passengers were provided immediate medical aid following accidental falls, reflecting the alertness of RPF staff.

These operations underscore the continued efforts of the RPF in preventing human trafficking, ensuring passenger safety and supporting vulnerable individuals across the railway network. The NFR has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a secure and passenger-friendly environment and has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to railway authorities, a press release stated.

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