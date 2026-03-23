NFR Completes 940-Metre Road Over Bridge at Gauripur, Replacing Busy Level Crossing

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gauripur under its Alipurduar Division, replacing Level Crossing Gate No. CA-26 — one of the busier crossings in the area.

The bridge connects Gauripur and Alamganj stations and stretches 940 metres in total length.

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