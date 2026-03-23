NFR Completes 940-Metre Road Over Bridge at Gauripur, Replacing Busy Level Crossing

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Gauripur under its Alipurduar Division, replacing Level Crossing Gate No. CA-26 — one of the busier crossings in the area.
The bridge connects Gauripur and Alamganj stations and stretches 940 metres in total length.
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The ROB has been constructed to National Highway specifications, featuring a 10.50-metre-wide, three-lane carriageway designed to handle significant traffic volumes.
Its main span is a 62-metre bow string girder — a structural design commonly used for railway overbridges — and the project was completed within its planned timeframe.
The level crossing it replaces carried a Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) count of 69,840 — a measure of combined rail and road traffic that places it firmly in the high-usage category.
Situated on the state highway linking Gauripur and Dhubri, the crossing was a regular source of delays due to frequent gate closures every time a train passed. It also posed ongoing safety risks for vehicles and pedestrians.
With the ROB in place, road users on the Gauripur–Dhubri corridor can now travel without interruption, regardless of train movements on the line below.
NFR stated that the new structure is expected to reduce accident risks, cut travel time, lower fuel consumption, and improve overall regional connectivity — with broader benefits anticipated for local trade and economic activity in the area.