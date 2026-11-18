GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed electrification across all active railway sections under its jurisdiction in the Northeast, achieving 100% electrification in the region in less than 10 years.

According to an NFR statement, railway electrification in the region began in 2017-18, while no railway sections had been electrified before 2014. The cumulative electrified network under NFR reached 4,311.96 route kilometres (RKM) up to 2026-27.

Assam accounted for 2,546.04 RKM, followed by West Bengal with 987.51 RKM and Bihar with 427.49 RKM. The figures for the Northeastern states included Tripura (269.45 RKM), Mizoram (52.88 RKM), Arunachal Pradesh (11.67 RKM), Meghalaya (9.58 RKM), Nagaland (6 RKM) and Manipur (1.35 RKM).

NFR electrified 915.62 RKM in 2023-24 and 1,141.38 RKM in 2024-25. A further 445.66 RKM was electrified in 2025-26, while 141.77 RKM had been covered so far in 2026-27.

Recent milestones included the completion of electrification in the Lumding-Badarpur section on September 14 and the Bairabi-Sairang section in Mizoram on October 12, 2026.

Electrification work is also progressing alongside ongoing new railway line projects to ensure that upcoming infrastructure has energy-efficient traction systems. NFR said the initiative would support greener transportation and more efficient and reliable train operations, a press release said.