Guwahati

NFR converts 12 more train services to electric traction

NFR converted 12 more train services to electric traction, bringing FY27’s total to 30, with annual savings of Rs 140 crore and 26,411 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.
NFR converts 12 more train services to electric traction
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GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has converted 12 more train services from diesel to electric traction, effective October 16, taking the total number of services converted during the current financial year to 30.

The latest conversion covers the Lachit Express, Dekargaon-Silapathar Express, Rangiya-Murkongselek Express, Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express, Rangiya-Ledo Express and Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express.

According to railway estimates, the shift is expected to save around 98.55 lakh litres of diesel annually, reduce expenditure by about Rs 140 crore and cut carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 26,411 tonnes a year. Electric traction will also reduce locomotive changes, helping save transit time and improve punctuality, a press release said.

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NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway
electric traction
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