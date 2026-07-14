NFR completes LHB conversion of all long-distance passenger trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) completed the conversion of all long-distance passenger trains operating over its network from conventional ICF coaches to modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, making the zone fully LHB compliant for long-distance services.

A total of 103 long-distance passenger trains, including 55 NFR trains and 48 trains belonging to other railway zones, now operate with LHB coaches. The conversion was carried out in phases, with six pairs of trains upgraded during 2025-26, five new pairs introduced with LHB rakes, and the Rani Kamalapati–Agartala Special Express among the latest trains converted this financial year.

The modern LHB coaches provide improved passenger safety through anti-climbing and anti-telescopic features, higher operating speeds, better ride stability, advanced braking systems, enhanced fire safety and reduced maintenance requirements. NFR said the conversion would improve passenger comfort while supporting safer, more efficient and sustainable railway operations, a press release said.

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