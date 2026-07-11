Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) records 25% rise in ticketless travel detections

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) detected 1,14,633 passengers travelling without valid or proper tickets during June 2026, marking a nearly 25 per cent increase over the 91,717 cases recorded in the corresponding month last year.

The intensive ticket-checking drives generated Rs 14.44 crore through fare and excess charges, compared to Rs 9.10 crore in June 2025, registering a growth of nearly 59 per cent. Of the total detections, 81,744 passengers travelled without tickets, while 32,889 were found travelling with irregular tickets.

NFR conducted 377 ticket-checking drives covering 3,289 trains during the month. From April to June 2026, the railway detected 3,35,040 cases of ticketless and irregular travel and realised Rs 39.56 crore through fare and excess charges, besides Rs 1.42 crore from non-penalty cases. The railway urged passengers to travel only with valid tickets and comply with luggage booking rules, a press release said.

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