NFR Cuts Travel Time on 35 Trains by Up to 90 Minutes

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reduced travel time across 35 trains on its network during 2025–26, saving a combined 675 minutes through a series of operational improvements.
Officials said the changes brought an average time saving of 19.29 minutes per train, covering daily, weekly, and bi-weekly services across key routes in the region.
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Some of the most-used trains on the NFR network recorded significant cuts in journey time.
The Howrah–Guwahati Saraighat Express saved up to 30 minutes, while the New Jalpaiguri–Bongaigaon Express trimmed its schedule by up to 60 minutes. The Dibrugarh–Deoghar Express saw the biggest gain, cutting travel time by up to 90 minutes.
The railway attributed the gains to three key changes: higher sectional speeds on select stretches, optimised train scheduling, and targeted infrastructure upgrades — particularly on routes that have historically seen congestion.
NFR said in a press release that the initiative is expected to improve punctuality, boost passenger convenience, and make better use of available resources across its network.