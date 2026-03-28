NFR Cuts Travel Time on 35 Trains by Up to 90 Minutes

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reduced travel time across 35 trains on its network during 2025–26, saving a combined 675 minutes through a series of operational improvements.

Officials said the changes brought an average time saving of 19.29 minutes per train, covering daily, weekly, and bi-weekly services across key routes in the region.

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