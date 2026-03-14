Railways Sanctions 403 Route Km More AI Elephant Detection System for Northeast Frontier Railway

Vaishnaw said an average of approximately 16 train-elephant collision incidents have been reported annually over the past five years. Data shows two elephant deaths in 2019-20, five in 2020-21, eight in 2021-22, seven in 2022-23, and two in 2023-24.

The most recent and most devastating incident occurred on December 20, 2025, when seven to eight wild elephants — including calves — were killed after the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd crossing the tracks in Hojai district near Kampur.

The Ministry said it coordinates closely with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and that zonal railways investigate each incident in coordination with forest officials, impose speed restrictions at identified locations, and conduct regular sensitisation meetings with train crews.