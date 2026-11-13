NFR Deploys Scouts and Guides Volunteers at Kamakhya Railway Station

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) strengthened passenger assistance at Kamakhya Railway Station during the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush, deploying Bharat Scouts and Guides volunteers alongside Railway Protection Force personnel and commercial staff.

The volunteers helped organise queues near coach doors, ensured passengers could alight before others boarded and distributed free drinking water to pilgrims and long-distance travellers.

NFR has also introduced festival special trains and additional coaches to accommodate passengers travelling for the festivals. Other arrangements include weatherproof holding areas, additional ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines and round-the-clock control rooms to manage crowds and assist passengers.

Ahead of Chhath Puja, the railway also plans to welcome passengers at stations with traditional devotional songs, or Chhath Geet, a press release said.