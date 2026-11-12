Northeast Frontier Railway introduces 5 pairs of special trains for Chhath Puja

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced additional train services to facilitate passenger movement during Chhath Puja, introducing five pairs of festival special trains connecting destinations across Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The move includes the extension of two existing services, additional trips of another train and the introduction of three new pairs of special services.

As part of the arrangements, Train Nos. 07555/07554 (Katihar-Purnea-Katihar) have been extended up to Arariya. The Katihar-Arariya Festival Special (07555) will operate daily from November 11 to 30, departing Katihar at 9.30 pm and reaching Arariya at 11.30 pm. The return service (07554) will run from November 12 to December 1, leaving Arariya at 12.15 am and reaching Katihar at 2.15 am. The eight-coach train will make 20 trips in each direction.

Meanwhile, Train Nos. 08661/08662 (Ranchi-Alipurduar Junction-Ranchi) will operate two additional trips in each direction on November 16 and 23 from Ranchi and November 18 and 25 from Alipurduar Junction, respectively, following their existing timings and stoppages.

Two additional pairs, Train Nos. 07546/07545 and 07548/07547, will connect Katihar and Manihari. The services will operate between November 9 and 17 and November 11 and 16, respectively, with eight coaches each. NFR will also add three coaches to Train Nos. 07540/07539 to accommodate more passengers. Additionally, Train Nos. 03125/03126 (Kolkata-New Cooch Behar-Kolkata) will operate additional trips on November 14, 21 and 28 from Kolkata and November 15, 22 and 29 from New Cooch Behar.

NFR has advised passengers to check the IRCTC website and its social media platforms for detailed timings and stoppages before undertaking their journeys, stated a press release.