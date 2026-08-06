NFR diverts, cancels more trains due to flooding at Simaluguri

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced further diversions, cancellations and short termination of train services due to disruption caused by heavy rainfall and flooding at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Sibsagar district under the Tinsukia Division.

Rajdhani Express trains between Dibrugarh and New Delhi, the Avadh Assam Express, Vivek Express, Kamrup Express and other long-distance services have been diverted through alternative routes via North Lakhimpur, Rangapara North, Rangiya and New Bongaigaon.

The Nagaland Express will be short terminated at Mariani on August 5 and will originate from Mariani on August 6, with services between Mariani and Dibrugarh remaining cancelled.

NFR has also cancelled several passenger, DEMU and Intercity services, including the Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express, Ledo-Guwahati Intercity Express, Jorhat Town-Tinsukia Passenger, Tinsukia-Lumding DEMU, Ledo-Rangiya Passenger and Simaluguri-Dibrugarh Passenger trains.

NFR said engineering teams, led by senior railway officials, are working round the clock to restore train services in the flood-affected area at the earliest while ensuring passenger safety, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Floods Disrupt Rail Services, NFR Diverts and Cancels Several Trains