NFR Employees’ Union BGM in Guwahati Highlights Opposition to New Pension Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 9th Biennial General Meeting (BGM) of the Accounts Branch and Women’s Wing of the headquarters unit of the NF Railway Employees’ Union, a leading trade union representing workers and employees of the Northeast Frontier Railway, were held at the Accounts Branch office premises near Gate No. 3 in Maligaon.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, prominent labour leader and General Secretary of the union’s Central Committee, Munin Saikia, highlighted the organisation’s long-standing efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of railway employees. He spoke on issues including the demand for the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and urged members to contribute wholeheartedly towards strengthening the organisation.

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