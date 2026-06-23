NFR GM reviews Ambubachi Mela arrangements at Kamakhya Station in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager (GM) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspected Kamakhya Railway Station on Monday to review preparedness and passenger management arrangements for the Ambubachi Mela, which is being held from June 22 to 25.

During the inspection, he assessed crowd management measures, passenger amenities, cleanliness, drinking water facilities, medical assistance, help desks and security arrangements. He also interacted with railway officials and reviewed operational readiness to manage the expected rise in passenger traffic.

Shrivastava directed officials to maintain constant vigilance, ensure effective crowd control and coordinate closely with security agencies and civil authorities to ensure smooth train operations. NFR has introduced special unreserved train services connecting Kamakhya with key destinations in Assam and North Bengal and temporarily augmented several regular trains to handle the rush of devotees.

The General Manager also stressed the need to ensure passenger safety, cleanliness and uninterrupted services during the festival period, a press release said.

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