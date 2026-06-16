NFR ensures safe delivery for pregnant passenger on Avadh Assam Express near Rangiya

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) provided timely medical assistance to a pregnant passenger who went into labour aboard Train No. 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Avadh Assam Express near Rangiya.

After receiving the alert, railway staff coordinated with the Rangiya Control, Commercial and Medical Departments and arranged emergency support. Before the train reached Rangiya, a medical team led by Divisional Medical Officer Dr Sarat Chandra reached the station.

With the assistance of coach staff and Krishnama Goldsmith Bezbaruah, a nurse from Jorhat Christian Mission Hospital travelling on the train, the passenger safely delivered the baby onboard. Railway doctors attended to the mother and newborn on arrival and shifted them to Rangiya Railway Hospital.

As the baby was born prematurely, both were later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital by railway ambulance for specialised treatment. Railway authorities said both the mother and child were stable.

NFR appreciated Bezbaruah for her timely assistance and wished the mother and newborn good health, stated a press release.

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