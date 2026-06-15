GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) drives rail infrastructure growth across NE

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded major progress in railway infrastructure and connectivity over the past 12 years, supported by increased budgetary allocations that rose from an average of Rs 2,122 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 11,486 crore for 2026-27.

NFR completed the metre gauge to broad gauge conversion programme across the Northeast and electrified more than 95 per cent of its network, covering over 4,170 route kilometres. It also laid more than 2,000 kilometres of new tracks and extended rail connectivity to the capitals of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram.

The railway zone enhanced passenger amenities through station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and introduced modern train services, including Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.

NFR also undertook key projects such as a new rail-cum-road bridge alongside the Saraighat Bridge and a wagon overhauling workshop at Basbari in Kokrajhar. It expanded international connectivity through proposed rail links with Bhutan and implemented safety and environmental measures, including the construction of over 500 road overbridges and underpasses and the installation of AI-based elephant detection systems, stated a press release.

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