NFR expands freight facilities, earns Rs 43.56 crore from key commodities

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several customer-focused initiatives to improve freight handling and boost railway revenue across its network.

Kharahat station under Tinsukia Division was opened for inward PSC sleeper traffic from July 1, 2026, while New Missamari station under Rangiya Division was opened for inward military traffic from July 29.

NFR also generated freight revenue through commodity loading across its divisions. Alipurduar Division earned Rs 0.74 crore from a rake of maize loaded from Falakata to Ranibennur and Rs 0.29 crore from a rake of rice loaded from Tufanganj to Jirania. Katihar Division generated Rs 29.72 crore from 43 rakes of maize loaded from various stations. Lumding Division earned Rs 1.37 crore from 315 wagons of stone chips, Rs 9.06 crore from 1,921 wagons of cement and Rs 2.38 crore from 196 wagons of petroleum, oil and lubricants.

The initiatives aimed to encourage greater use of rail for freight movement while improving logistics and supporting regional trade and economic activity.

Also Read: NFR Unloads 1,052 Freight Rakes in July, Boosting Essential Supply Chains Across Northeast