NFR Unloads 1,052 Freight Rakes in July, Boosting Essential Supply Chains Across Northeast

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) unloaded 1,052 freight rakes across its zone in July 2026, maintaining steady freight operations and ensuring the movement of essential and industrial commodities. Assam recorded the highest unloading with 596 rakes, followed by West Bengal with 200 and Bihar with 143. Among the other northeastern states, Tripura recorded 55 rakes, Nagaland 23, Manipur 18, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram eight each, and Meghalaya one. The freight included food grains, food-grade items, fertilisers, sugar, coal, salt, tank wagons and other commodities. NFR said the movement supported public distribution systems, industrial activities, consumer needs and regional supply chains, a press release said.

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