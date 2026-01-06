NFR expands network of certified stations to ensure hygienic, quality food services

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has expanded its network of certified stations and railway campuses, reinforcing its commitment to providing safe, hygienic, and quality food services across the zone, railway officials said on Monday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that West Bengal’s Alipurduar Division under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved an important milestone in food safety and hygiene.

He said that one railway station and three institutional facilities under the Alipurduar division have been awarded the prestigious Eat Right Station and Eat Right Campus certifications by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Earlier, several stations across NFR including Guwahati, Lumding, Rangiya, Mariani, Samsi, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, New Tinsukia, all in Assam and Harishchandrapur, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Binnaguri, Dhupguri, Falakata, Dinhata and New Coochbehar, all in West Bengal had already been awarded Eat Right Station certifications.

The latest recognition for the Alipurduar Division further strengthens NFR’s expanding network of certified stations and campuses, reinforcing its commitment to safe and hygienic food services across the zone, Sharma said, stated a press release.

