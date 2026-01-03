NFR advances rail modernization with LHB coaches on important NE trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches on two important train services: Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala Passenger and Silchar–Agartala–Silchar Express. The upgrade aims to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and overall travel experience in the region.

The upgraded LHB rake of the Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala Passenger Train (No. 55675/55676) was ceremonially flagged off on January 1, 2026, at Agartala Railway Station by Rajib Bhattacharjee, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and Mina Rani Sarkar, MLA. Similarly, the Silchar–Agartala–Silchar Express (No. 15664/15663) with LHB coaches was flagged off at Silchar Railway Station by Kanad Purkayastha, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); Parimal Suklabaidya, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); and Dipayan Chakraborty, MLA, in the presence of senior railway officials.

The introduction of LHB coaches represents a major upgrade from conventional ICF coaches, featuring advanced safety mechanisms such as anti-climbing devices, superior braking systems, and improved suspension for smoother rides, a press release said.

