NFR expects New Harangajao Line 2 restoration by September 5

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said restoration work at New Harangajao station had made encouraging progress, with Line No. 2 expected to be restored by September 5.

Around 500 personnel were working round the clock at the site, supported by 22 PC excavators, 12 JCBs, 18 tractors and specialised machinery, including pneumatic drills and hydraulic piling rigs.

The New Harangajao yard had experienced continuous settlement and lateral shifting of the railway formation since July 20, affecting normal train operations. NFR attributed the problem to a shift in the natural watercourse and changes in the local drainage pattern, which caused heavy water inflow from the upstream hillside and deep sub-surface water accumulation. As a precaution, train movement remained restricted to Line No. 3 with enhanced safety measures. Restoration work included drainage management, dewatering and stabilisation of the affected formation.

NFR said Line No. 2’s restoration would allow more trains to operate through the section, while Line No. 1 was expected to be restored by the end of September.

Also Read: NFR Cancels 4 Trains, Reschedules 2 Amid Track Restoration Near New Harangajao