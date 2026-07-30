NFR extends 12 special train services to maintain connectivity in flood-hit Assam

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the operation of six pairs of special trains to ensure uninterrupted travel for passengers affected by the flood situation in parts of Assam.

The extension covers special trains operating on the Tinsukia, Lumding and Rangiya divisions, including Mariani–Rangiya, Tinsukia–Bhojo, New Tinsukia–Moranhat, Dibrugarh–Kolkata and Lumding–Mariani services. The trains will continue to run with their existing schedules, timings, stoppages and composition.

NFR extended the Mariani–Rangiya service for one additional trip on July 31, the Tinsukia–Bhojo service for two additional trips on July 30 and 31, and the New Tinsukia–Moranhat and Lumding–Mariani services for up to three additional trips between July 29 and August 1.

The Dibrugarh–Kolkata Special and Kolkata–Dibrugarh Special have also been extended for five additional weekly trips from August 1 to 31. NFR has revised the arrival and departure timings of the Kolkata–Dibrugarh Special at Rangiya station with effect from August 3.

The railway advised passengers to check updated schedules and stoppages on the IRCTC website and official NFR social media platforms before travelling, a press release said.

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