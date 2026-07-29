NFR extends Katihar-Amritsar special train service by five trips

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) extended the services of the 05736/05735 Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar Special Train by five additional trips in each direction to meet rising passenger demand and ease congestion on regular trains.

Train No. 05736 (Katihar-Amritsar) Special will depart from Katihar at 9 pm every Wednesday from August 5 to September 2, while Train No. 05735 (Amritsar-Katihar) Special will leave Amritsar at 1.25 pm every Friday from August 7 to September 4. The train will continue to operate with its existing composition, timings, stoppages and maintenance schedule.

NFR advised passengers to check the detailed schedule and stoppages through the IRCTC, NTES or official NFR social media platforms before commencing their journey, stated a press release.

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