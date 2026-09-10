NFR extends festival special trains to clear passenger rush across key routes

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) extended the operation of two pairs of special trains to facilitate passengers and clear the extra rush during the upcoming festival season.

The Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Festival Special Express (04008/04007) will operate for five trips from October 10 to November 8. The train will run via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea Jn and Forbesganj, among other stations, and will have 20 coaches.

The Santragachi Jn-Naharlagun-Santragachi Jn Special (08047/08048) will get three additional trips. Train No. 08047 will operate on September 11, 18 and 25, while Train No. 08048 will run on September 12, 19 and 26. The trains will operate with their existing schedules, timings, composition and stoppages. NFR advised passengers to verify the stoppages and timings on the IRCTC website and NFR’s social media platforms before undertaking their journeys, a press release said.

Also Read: Northeast Frontier Railway Extends Three Pairs of Festival Special Trains