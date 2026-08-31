Northeast Frontier Railway Extends Three Pairs of Festival Special Trains

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) extended the services of three pairs of Festival Special trains to provide additional travel options and manage the expected passenger rush during the upcoming festive season.

Train No. 05736/05735 (Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar) Festival Special will make 12 additional trips in each direction between September 9 and November 27, 2026.

Train No. 05932/05931 (Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Dibrugarh) Festival Special will make 13 additional trips in each direction between September 5 and November 30. The trains will operate with 22 coaches.

Train No. 03407/03408 (Bhagalpur-Katihar-Bhagalpur) Festival Special will continue daily, with services extended for 94 trips in each direction from August 29 to November 30. NFR said the extended services would provide additional travel options and help ease congestion on busy routes. Passengers were advised to verify timings and stoppages before travelling, a press release said.

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