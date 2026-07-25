NFR ramps up freight facilities with new parcel hubs, streamlined routes to boost cargo revenue

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced several customer-focused initiatives to improve freight services and boost cargo revenue across its network.

Narangi station under the Lumding Division was opened for inward and outward leased parcel handling, advance parcel bookings and indented parcel traffic from June 10. NFR also approved the chargeable inter-distance for the newly constructed broad-gauge stations on the Balurghat-Hilli section under the Katihar Division from June 23 to streamline freight movement.

NFR reported strong freight loading across its divisions. Alipurduar Division loaded six rakes of maize, generating Rs 4.22 crore in revenue, while Katihar Division loaded 39 rakes, earning Rs 23.53 crore. Lumding Division loaded 1,712 wagons of stone chips, generating Rs 6.97 crore, besides 2,420 wagons of cement that earned Rs 9.89 crore. It also loaded 444 wagons of petroleum, oil and lubricants, generating Rs 4.08 crore, a press release said.

Also Read: Landslide Disrupts Railway Services on NFR’s Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section