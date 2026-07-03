NFR Extends Santragachi–Naharlagun Special Train to Ease Peak-Season Rush

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has extended the services of the Santragachi–Naharlagun–Santragachi Special Train for five additional trips in each direction to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train No. 08047 will run every Friday from Santragachi from July 3 to July 31, departing at 6 pm and reaching Naharlagun at 8.50 pm the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 08048 will depart Naharlagun every Saturday from July 4 to August 1 at 11.55 pm and arrive at Santragachi at 4.15 am on Monday.

NFR said the special train would provide additional connectivity between West Bengal, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the peak travel period and help accommodate wait-listed passengers on other trains. The railway advised passengers to verify train timings and stoppages before travelling, a press release said.

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