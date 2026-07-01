NFR implements IoT-based lift monitoring system at Rangiya Division stations

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) implemented the Indian Railways Native IoT-based Yield Analysis, Telemetry, Recording and Control (IR-NIYANTRAC) system for online monitoring of lifts at major stations under Rangiya Division.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the platform enabled real-time monitoring of lift operations, instant fault detection and automated alerts for maintenance personnel, helping reduce downtime and improve passenger safety.

The project achieved 100 per cent implementation, covering four lifts at two stations—two each at New Bongaigaon and Rangiya.

NFR said the initiative would strengthen preventive maintenance, improve asset management and enhance passenger amenities through technology-driven infrastructure, stated a press release.

Also Read: NFR implements IoT-based tunnel lighting system at New Haflong