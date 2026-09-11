NFR freight loading up 4.5% in August, cement and essential commodities drive surge

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded freight loading of 0.957 million tonnes (MT) in August 2026, registering a 4.5 per cent growth over the 0.916 MT loaded in the corresponding month last year.

Cumulative freight loading from April to August reached 5.09 MT, up 6.5 per cent from 4.78 MT during the same period of the previous financial year.

Cement loading more than doubled to 0.13 MT, registering a 106.6 per cent increase. Loading of miscellaneous commodities, including fruits, vegetables and timber, grew by 92.3 per cent, while coal and dolomite loading increased by 54.5 per cent and 46.4 per cent, respectively. Foodgrains, containers and fertilisers recorded growth of 39.6 per cent, 6.3 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

During April-August, cement loading grew by 161.9 per cent, miscellaneous commodities by 44.6 per cent and dolomite by 34.2 per cent. Coal and container traffic increased by 7.5 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively. NFR said the growth reflected its focus on improving operational efficiency, strengthening coordination with freight customers and ensuring timely transportation of essential commodities, a press release said.

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