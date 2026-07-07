Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) records 9.6% growth in freight loading during June

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recorded a freight loading of 0.968 million tonnes (MT) during June 2026, registering a 9.6 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year while achieving 110 per cent of its monthly loading target.

According to NFR, several key commodities recorded significant growth during the month. Cement loading increased by 53.1 per cent, while Petroleum Oil and Lubricants (POL) registered a 41.7 per cent rise. Coal loading grew by 37.5 per cent, and the “Others” category recorded a 36.2 per cent increase.

Within the “Others” category, the loading of stone chips witnessed an exceptional 275 per cent growth, reflecting increased transportation of construction materials across the region.

The cumulative freight loading for the period up to June 2026 reached 2.931 million tonnes, marking a 6.2 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year and achieving 109 per cent of the Railway Board’s cumulative target.

NFR stated that the steady rise in freight loading reflects growing economic and industrial activity across the Northeast and adjoining regions, while also strengthening the regional supply chain and contributing significantly to railway revenue. The railway added that it will continue to focus on technological advancement, operational efficiency and customer-centric freight services to sustain growth in freight transportation, a press release said.

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