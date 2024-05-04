NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspects North Lakhimpur-Dibrugarh section; Reviews progress of developmental works at stations

GUWAHATI: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of N. F. Railway, today conducted a thorough inspection of the North Lakhimpur-Dibrugarh (via Kamakhya) section under Tinsukia Division.

Uttam Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager of Tinsukia, and senior officials of headquarters and division accompanied the General Manager during the inspection. The general manager took stock of all the developmental works and electrification at various stations in upper Assam. He also interacted with the railway officials and inspected the safety-related gear at the railway stations. Further, he counselled railway staff at different levels for better performance in the fields of safety, security, and passenger convenience.

During the inspection, the general manager inspected the plans for the new station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform, and other passenger amenities at North Lakhimpur, Bordoloni, Dhemaji, Tangani, Dhamalgaon, and Dibrugarh stations. He conducted window-trailing inspections from Dhemaji to Bogibeel Bridge, North Block Hut, and Bogibeel Bridge, North Block Hut, to Tangani. He inspected crucial areas such as level-crossing gates, marshalling yards, coaching yards, minor and major bridges, the running room, and the and the health unit. He conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing activities and examined the developmental plans for these sections. He also inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme for providing better, additional, and enhanced passenger amenities.

Later, the General Manager held interactions with representatives of unions and members of the Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee to discuss plans for infrastructural development and business expansion in the area. The general manager's assessment of the ongoing works reflects the dedication and efforts of Northeast Frontier Railway in its commitment to providing safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experiences for passengers, a press release said.

