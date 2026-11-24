GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare inspected the Dibrugarh Coaching Depot and Pit Line, Dibrugarh railway station, Bogibeel Bridge and Silapathar railway station on Monday.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Tinsukia, and senior officials from NFR headquarters and Tinsukia Division accompanied him during the inspection, which covered maintenance facilities, operational safety, passenger amenities and ongoing track renewal work.

At the Dibrugarh Coaching Depot and Pit Line, Khare reviewed arrangements for the inspection, maintenance and servicing of passenger coaches to ensure the operational readiness of rolling stock and support safe and reliable train services. At Dibrugarh and Silapathar railway stations, he inspected station facilities and passenger amenities, focusing on passenger comfort and convenience.

He also inspected Bogibeel Bridge and reviewed Complete Track Renewal work being carried out using a Track Relaying Train. The review focused on strengthening track infrastructure and maintaining key railway assets to support dependable train operations, a press release said.