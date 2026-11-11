Northeast Frontier Railway GM inspects Guwahati-New Haflong Railway Section

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare on November 10 inspected Guwahati Railway Station and conducted a window-trailing inspection from Guwahati to New Haflong to review safety and train operations along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section.

During his visit to Guwahati station, Khare inspected waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms and ticketing facilities. He also reviewed cleanliness, crowd management, passenger safety and coordination between railway staff and security personnel.

During the journey, he assessed the condition of tracks, bridges and tunnels, examined a track inspection trolley and reviewed ongoing safety works and maintenance arrangements. At Manderdisa station, he inspected passenger amenities and facilities.

At New Haflong station, Khare reviewed redevelopment work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, focusing on passenger access to platforms and amenities and safe movement within the station.

Accompanied by the Lumding Divisional Railway Manager and senior officials, Khare conducted the inspection as part of a two-day programme.

He was scheduled to continue the inspection from New Haflong to Badarpur on November 11, a press release said.