NFR General Manager Inspects Key Rail Sections Ahead of Monsoon

GUWAHATI — Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a safety inspection of the Bairabi–Badarpur and Badarpur–Patharkhola rail sections under Lumding Division on April 21, with a focus on infrastructure readiness ahead of the monsoon season.

The inspection involved a detailed window trailing assessment to evaluate track fitness and structural integrity across the route.

Vulnerabilities and Maintenance Directions

Shrivastava's review paid particular attention to known seasonal risk factors — waterlogging, soil erosion, and track instability — which become especially critical during heavy rainfall.

He directed officials to ensure strict monitoring protocols and timely maintenance interventions are in place before the monsoon sets in.

New Training and Testing Facilities Reviewed

During the visit, the General Manager also inspected the newly constructed Sub-Divisional Training Centre at Badarpur, along with an Ultrasonic Flaw Detection laboratory — a facility designed to strengthen technical capacity and improve early detection of rail defects.

Ongoing development works at Badarpur station were also reviewed as part of the inspection.

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