GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare inspected the Kamakhya-New Bongaigaon section under Rangiya Division on Thursday, reviewing operational safety, wildlife protection and freight movement.

Accompanied by senior railway officials, Khare inspected Level Crossing Gate No. NN-274 and the adjoining elephant corridor, emphasising the need for vigilance to protect elephants and ensure safe train operations.

At Chaygaon station, he reviewed station infrastructure and Points and Crossing No. 125.

He also inspected Naranarayan Setu over the Brahmaputra and Curve No. 14 near the Jogighopa end to assess infrastructure safety.