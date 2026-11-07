NFR GM inspects Kamakhya-New Bongaigaon section to review railway safety, infrastructure

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare inspected the Kamakhya-New Bongaigaon section to review railway safety, operational efficiency and infrastructure conditions.

Accompanied by the Rangiya Divisional Railway Manager and senior railway officials, Khare visited the Saraighat Bridge and conducted a window-trailing inspection along the route to assess tracks, railway assets and maintenance standards.

He also inspected Level Crossing Gates SK-12 and SK-22, Bridge No. 467 over the Beki river and points and crossings at Nalbari railway station. At Nalbari, he reviewed the ongoing redevelopment work under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

At New Bongaigaon, Khare inspected the pit line facilities used for coach examination and maintenance. He also inaugurated the renovated Crew Lobby, equipped with improved facilities to support train crew and operational coordination, a press release said.

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