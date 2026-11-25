GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare completed a two-day inspection of Tinsukia Division, reviewing the condition of major and minor bridges, railway stations and ongoing infrastructure works.

Accompanied by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tinsukia, and senior officials from NFR headquarters and the division, Khare reviewed operational safety, infrastructure maintenance, passenger amenities and construction progress.

During the bridge inspections, he assessed structural conditions and maintenance arrangements, with particular emphasis on safety and operational reliability. He also stressed the importance of regular monitoring and timely maintenance to ensure the safe movement of passenger and freight trains.

The visit followed an inspection programme on November 23, which covered coaching maintenance facilities and passenger amenities at Dibrugarh, passenger facilities at Silapathar station, Bogibeel Bridge and ongoing track renewal works.

The inspections formed part of NFR's efforts to strengthen railway safety, improve maintenance practices and accelerate infrastructure development to enhance connectivity and ensure reliable rail services across the Northeast, a press release said.