NFR Launches Special Trains Between Guwahati, Kanpur, and Secunderabad

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a series of special train services and extended existing ones to manage rising passenger demand during the current travel season, improving connectivity across the northeast and with major cities across India.
A new special train pair (05754/05753) has been introduced between New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays from April 10 to April 30, 2026 — completing 15 trips in each direction.
Key stops along the route include Aluabari Road, Kishanganj, Dalkhola, Barsoi, Kumedpur, Harischandrapur, Samsi, Eklakhi, and Old Malda. The train will run with 22 coaches.
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For long-distance travellers, NFR has introduced Train No. 04127/04128 between Kanpur Central and Guwahati. Services from Kanpur will run every Thursday from April 9 to May 14, 2026, while return services from Guwahati will operate every Friday from April 10 to May 15 — six trips in each direction.
The train passes through major stations including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Barauni, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, and Kamakhya, and will consist of 16 coaches.
A new weekly service (Train No. 07046/07047) has been introduced between Secunderabad and Naharlagun. Trains from Secunderabad will depart on Fridays from April 10 to May 22, 2026, with return services from Naharlagun running on Mondays from April 13 to May 25. Each direction will complete seven trips with 22-coach trains.
NFR has also introduced bi-weekly services between Guwahati and Jalpaiguri Road (05698/05697), running on Thursdays and Sundays from Guwahati with returns on Fridays and Mondays.
A weekend service between New Jalpaiguri and Balurghat (05756/05755) will operate in April with three trips each way.
Additionally, the Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri special trains (04654/04653) have been extended for four additional trips in each direction between April 8 and May 1, 2026.
Passengers are advised to verify detailed schedules, coach compositions, and stoppages on the IRCTC website or NFR's official platforms before planning their journey.