NFR Launches Special Trains Between Guwahati, Kanpur, and Secunderabad

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced a series of special train services and extended existing ones to manage rising passenger demand during the current travel season, improving connectivity across the northeast and with major cities across India.

A new special train pair (05754/05753) has been introduced between New Jalpaiguri and Malda Town, operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays from April 10 to April 30, 2026 — completing 15 trips in each direction.

Key stops along the route include Aluabari Road, Kishanganj, Dalkhola, Barsoi, Kumedpur, Harischandrapur, Samsi, Eklakhi, and Old Malda. The train will run with 22 coaches.

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