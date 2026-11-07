Assam: Demow Press Club celebrates 15th Sudhakantha Divas

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Demow Press Club, the 15th annual Sudhakantha Divas was organised at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building (Demow Public Hall) on November 4 and November 5, 2026. On November 4, the flag of Demow Press Club was hoisted by Rupjyoti Handique, President of Demow Press Club, and the smriti tarpan was offered by Mridul Buragohain, Secretary of Demow Press Club. The fifth annual All Assam-based Bhupendra Sangeet Competition was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, Adviser of Demow Press Club. Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, Principal of Demow College, was present as a guest at the programme.

On November 5, a prize money drawing competition was organised at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building, where the students of various schools of Demow participated.

Sushanta Borgohain, State Water Resources and Judicial Department Minister, lit the earthen lamp and inaugurated the cultural programme.

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