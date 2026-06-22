Officials Inspect Infrastructure Works Ahead of Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela at Maa Kamakhya Devalaya, officials carried out a joint site inspection on Saturday to assess the progress of various infrastructure development works being undertaken for the annual religious congregation. Representatives from the District Administration, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), the Public Works Department (Roads), the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), and contractors engaged in the ongoing projects participated in the inspection. During the visit, officials reviewed the status of critical infrastructure works, with particular emphasis on strengthening the pipeline network and ensuring that all construction activities were being executed in accordance with prescribed quality and safety standards. The inspection team also examined various safety measures at work sites to ensure the smooth completion of projects without causing inconvenience to devotees and visitors expected to arrive in large numbers for the Ambubachi Mela.

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