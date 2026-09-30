NFR GM Reviews Dimapur–Kohima Rail Project Progress

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal inspected the Dimapur-Kohima New Line Project in Nagaland on September 26 and 27 to review the progress of ongoing construction works. The 78.42-km project is aimed at improving railway connectivity in Nagaland. So far, 31.339 km of the project has been completed. Of the 30 major bridges planned, 13 have been completed, while 138 of the 150 minor bridges have also been completed. Work on 31 Road Under Bridges and five Road Over Bridges is in progress.a press release said.

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