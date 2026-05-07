NFR holds stakeholders’ meet in Guwahati to boost tea transport by rail

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) held a meeting with tea industry stakeholders, including logistics operators, exporters and producers, at its Maligaon headquarters on Wednesday to promote containerised rail movement of tea.

Officials and industry representatives discussed improving rail connectivity, coordination and container handling to attract higher tea traffic to railways. The initiative aimed to leverage cost-effective, reliable and eco-friendly transport for Assam’s annual export-oriented tea production of nearly 160 million kg.

NFR highlighted its freight performance of 11.4 million tonnes in FY 2025–26, a 6% rise year-on-year, alongside improved unloading figures. The zone also outlined plans to develop modern freight terminals, including facilities at Sairang and Molvom, and expand Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals to enhance logistics efficiency and connectivity.

The meeting underscored NFR’s focus on strengthening freight infrastructure and supporting industrial growth in the Northeast, stated a press release.

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