NFR, IIT Guwahati Launch AI-Based Project DRISHTI to Secure Freight Wagons

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, launched Project DRISHTI, an AI-based technological solution to enhance the safety and security of freight wagons, at NFR headquarters in Maligaon on Friday.

The system uses high-speed cameras, intelligent lighting, secure networking and Artificial Intelligence to monitor freight wagon doors, locks and seals and detect possible irregularities or pilferage during transit.

As trains pass designated monitoring points, Project DRISHTI examines freight wagons, identifies wagon numbers and assesses the condition of their doors, locks and seals. It also digitally records inspection findings to facilitate timely action by railway personnel.

Addressing the programme, NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava highlighted the importance of secure freight transportation, particularly for the Northeast, where railways play a vital role in transporting essential commodities and supporting industries and agriculture.

He said the earlier manual inspection of wagon doors and seals was challenging and time-consuming, particularly at night and during adverse weather conditions. Project DRISHTI was developed to make the process faster and more efficient.

The technology is expected to safeguard consignments, reduce delays and support frontline personnel, including RPF and commercial staff, by reducing dependence on manual inspection.

Shrivastava congratulated the IIT Guwahati and NFR teams involved in the project and expressed hope that the initiative would lead to further collaborative technology-driven projects between the two institutions, a press release said.

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