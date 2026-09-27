PM-POSHAN 2.0 activities to be implemented under Sewa Setu Abhiyan 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has directed the concerned authorities to undertake various activities under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-POSHAN 2.0) as part of the ongoing Sewa Setu Abhiyan 2026, aimed at ensuring 100 per cent saturation and seamless delivery of government welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

According to the directive, PM-POSHAN 2.0 has been identified as a key component of the nutrition and child welfare initiatives under the campaign. The department has instructed officials to ensure maximum coverage and effective implementation of the scheme during the upcoming cluster-level camps.

The activities to be undertaken include school-level verification, adherence to nutrition standards, state-specific interventions, participation of Mothers’ Groups and the community, food safety and hygiene, development of school nutrition gardens, and grievance redressal. The department has stressed the need to ensure that no eligible student or child is deprived of nutritional support under PM-POSHAN 2.0.

Also Read: PNB Guwahati holds stakeholder meeting to strengthen retail lending