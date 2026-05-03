NFR, IIT Guwahati Sign MoU to Develop Smart Track Monitoring System for Enhanced Railway Safety

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to develop a plug-and-play onboard vibration IMU-GPS event camera system for enhanced railway safety.

The system was designed to enable real-time monitoring of track conditions using advanced sensors, GPS and event-based camera technology, allowing detection of abnormalities and generation of immediate alerts.

The collaboration aimed to support predictive maintenance, reduce reliance on manual inspections and improve operational efficiency and passenger safety through data-driven infrastructure management, stated a press release.

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