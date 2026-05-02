Railway Board member reviews Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) infrastructure projects in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Vivek Kumar Gupta, member (infrastructure), Railway Board, visited Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and held a comprehensive review meeting at Maligaon to assess the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects and development works across the zone. The meeting was attended by General Manager of N. F. Railway, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, and General Manager (Construction), Ashish Bansal, along with other senior officials of NFR. Detailed discussions were held on key infrastructure initiatives, project timelines, and strategies for expediting execution to strengthen railway connectivity in the Northeast region.

As part of his visit, Gupta will undertake a comprehensive window trailing inspection on May 2, 2026, from Kamakhya to Dimapur to review track conditions, safety measures and infrastructure status along the route.

After reaching Dimapur, he is scheduled to review the progress of the Dimapur–Kohima new line railway project, along with other ongoing infrastructure works in the state. The visit underscores the continued focus of Indian Railways on enhancing connectivity and accelerating development in the Northeast.

The meeting reviewed in detail the operational status and progress of several key infrastructure projects in the region. Major projects, including the Jiribam–Imphal, Sivok–Rangpo and Murkongselek–Pasighat, were discussed with a focus on expediting their execution.

In recent years, Northeast Frontier Railway has made significant progress in railroad infrastructure. For the first time, the rail network connected the capital of Mizoram with the rest of the country, marking a major milestone. The Bairabi–Sairang railway project, which was inaugurated in September last year by the Prime Minister, stands as a key achievement in this progress.

The operationalisation of Molvom and Mendipathar stations for freight services represents a significant achievement in the ongoing progress of Northeast Frontier Railway, enhancing regional logistics, improving connectivity, and contributing to economic growth.

Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to strengthening rail connectivity and infrastructure to drive economic development and improve transportation facilities across the Northeast, a press release said.

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