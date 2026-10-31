NFR, IIT Roorkee Sign MoU to Use AI for Ageing Railway Bridge Safety

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) signed an MoU with IIT Roorkee on October 27 to develop an advanced crack detection system and assess the remaining fatigue life of railway steel bridges.

The project will combine conventional inspections, non-destructive evaluation, artificial intelligence (AI), material testing and structural analysis to detect hidden cracks and identify vulnerable bridge components, particularly in structures that have been in service for more than 50 years.

The study will use high-resolution images, including footage captured by drones equipped with 4K cameras, and an AI-based tool called InfraDocT to identify cracks and other signs of damage. Laboratory tests and computer-based modelling will assess how repeated loading, corrosion, humidity and temperature changes affect steel and welded joints.

The collaboration also aims to develop a real-time fatigue damage assessment system with alerts to help railway authorities identify vulnerable areas, prioritise inspections and plan maintenance.

NFR said the initiative would supplement existing inspection practices, improve early detection of structural flaws and strengthen the long-term safety and reliability of railway bridges, a press release said.

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