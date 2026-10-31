ASSEB Relaxes Rules, Allows 2026 HS Pass-Outs to Improve Marks in 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has allowed candidates who passed the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination, 2026, to appear for betterment in the HS Final Examination, 2027, instead of the Special HS Final Examination, 2027.

The Board took the decision after receiving requests from students, particularly those seeking to improve their marks to meet the eligibility requirements for NEET-UG, engineering entrance examinations and other competitive examinations.

According to a notification issued by ASSEB, candidates opting for betterment can appear in all subjects or any number of subjects, depending on their requirements. The Board will reflect the higher marks obtained in the two examinations in the certificate-cum-marksheet for the HS Final Examination, 2027.

The Board has also clarified that candidates opting for betterment must appear in the respective practical examinations and submit project reports through their registered institutions.

Furthermore, candidates opting for the betterment chance must appear in the respective subjects in accordance with the new marking pattern, which includes theory, practical and project components. The notification follows the Board's earlier notification dated October 9, 2026. The latest decision provides students with an opportunity to improve their HS results while preparing for various competitive entrance examinations.

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