NFR implements IoT-based tunnel lighting system at New Haflong

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) implemented an advanced IoT-based tunnel lighting automation and energy monitoring system for Tunnel No. 9 at New Haflong in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section.

The system enabled centralized supervision, remote operation and real-time energy monitoring through the IR Niyantrac platform. Smart metering infrastructure was installed for tunnel lighting feeders, and field devices were integrated with the platform to allow live tracking of energy consumption and operational status.

Officials said the automation system facilitated efficient energy use by enabling timely control of lighting and continuous monitoring, helping reduce wastage and improve sustainability.

NFR said the initiative formed part of its broader efforts to modernise infrastructure, strengthen energy management and promote environmentally sustainable railway operations, a press release said.

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