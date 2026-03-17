New Haflong Station Redevelopment Stalls, Passengers Left Frustrated

More than two and a half years after its foundation was laid, the redevelopment of New Haflong railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme remains far from complete — and passengers are bearing the consequences.
Travellers arriving at the station continue to face broken seating, muddy tap water, and a lack of basic amenities, painting a stark picture of the project's stalled progress.
Also Read: Assam: Passengers at New Haflong railway station facing inconvenience
The state of the station has left frequent travellers and local residents deeply disappointed.
Broken chairs offer little comfort to waiting passengers, while the tap water available at the station is reportedly muddy and unfit for use. Basic facilities that passengers expect at any functional railway station remain either absent or poorly maintained.
The situation is made worse during peak hours, when arriving and departing trains bring large crowds to the platform — leaving little room to move.
A significant portion of the platform has been taken over by licensed vendors, further squeezing the limited space available to passengers.
During busy periods, the congestion becomes particularly acute, with travellers struggling to navigate the platform comfortably.
Residents of Haflong and regular users of the station have urged the concerned railway authorities to speed up the remaining work without further delay.
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched with the promise of modernising hundreds of railway stations across India — making the prolonged delay at New Haflong station a source of particular frustration for the community.
With no clear timeline in sight, passengers say they are losing confidence that the redevelopment will be completed anytime soon.