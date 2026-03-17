New Haflong Station Redevelopment Stalls, Passengers Left Frustrated

More than two and a half years after its foundation was laid, the redevelopment of New Haflong railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme remains far from complete — and passengers are bearing the consequences.

Travellers arriving at the station continue to face broken seating, muddy tap water, and a lack of basic amenities, painting a stark picture of the project's stalled progress.

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